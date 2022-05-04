PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Families of fallen officers were joined by law enforcement and elected officials Wednesday for the Pensacola Police Department’s Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.

The ceremony is held each year to honor Pensacola Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty during the department’s 200-year history.

“The 16 officers whose names are commemorated on the memorial behind us are the reason we are gathered here today,” said Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall.

Families of those officers gathered as each of their names and dates of their deaths were called out during a “Role Call of Heroes.”

Names of Pensacola Police officers killed in the line of duty.

“J. W. R. Gordon. September 22, 1889,” Officer Joshua Hudson said. “Clinton A Green. February 26, 1938.”

Green’s granddaughter, Burma Davis, attended the ceremony Wednesday. Davis said it’s an emotional ceremony, but she never misses it.

“(Green) was my grandfather. Unfortunately, I never met him personally,” said Davis. “He was killed nine years before I was born, but I promised my mother before she died that I would never miss a memorial, and I have not.”

Law enforcement from across Northwest Florida were in attendance to pay their respects.

“We make a commitment to them, their families, their loved ones, their friends, their neighbors — that their legacies will live on forever and never ever be forgotten,” said Randall.

National Police Week starts May 15. While memorializing those who have passed, Randall said it’s a good time to thank officers who make sacrifices every day.

“Take time to say thank you to those out there who are serving. We face a number of challenges every day,” said Randall. “There’s no guarantee that we will make it home.”

“We may not always get it right,“ said Retired Captain Pete Bell during his keynote speech. “But, we will always strive to get it right or make it right.”