PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department will be getting a new mobile command center.

The city council approved $164,000 to add to a nearly $500,000 FEMA grant. The command center will be housed at the Port of Pensacola and it can be used for long-term SWAT call-outs and to respond to natural disasters.

The 30-foot command center will take about one year to build.