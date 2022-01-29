PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department was called to an abandoned office building in reference to a homicide early Saturday morning.

Officers say the incident involved a physical disturbance between transients. An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene, while two other men were transported to a local hospital. Both men are in stable condition.

Witnesses and known involved subjects are in police custody and are being interviewed.

Crime scene investigators were out on the scene early this morning. Officers say this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of Palafox Street and Jordan Street near the Pensacola Public Works Department.

This is an ongoing investigation.