PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a death at a hotel Wednesday afternoon.

A 60-year-old man’s body was found in a room at the Days Inn. The hotel is at the intersection of Palafox and Cervantes Street next to Florida Square.

Police say right now they are working to find out the cause of death. Authorities have not yet identified the deceased.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information is available.