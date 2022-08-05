PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his.

“It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our community,” Robinson said. “It makes you so proud of Pensacola and our police department. This was likely my final awards ceremony, so it was bittersweet. Thank you again for the service you provide our community and its citizens.”

Sergeant Greg Gomez followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Pensacola Police Department in 2014. On Thursday, he was joined by his wife Brandi as the department recognized his promotion to Sergeant. Sergeant Gomez was also recently promoted to Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp, where he has served as a Recon Marine for 13 years..

Lieutenant Dylan Stackpole was joined by his wife Sara Thursday night as the department recognized his promotion to Lieutenant. He began his career with the Pensacola Police Department in 2004 and has served as a Detective, SWAT Operator and Field Training Officer. Prior to his promotion to LT, he was a SGT in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Christopher Sams, a local Scoutmaster, saw a Pensacola Police Officer in need of assistance and jumped in to provide help at risk to himself. He was there when PPD officers needed him and for his extreme bravery, the department was honored to present Sams the Pensacola Police Citizens Award.

Topeka Robinson saw a child in need and helped without second thought. The child had been wandering from home for hours and Robinson was the link to return her safely to her family. Thursday night, the department honored Robinson with the Citizen’s Award.

Newly promoted Crime Scene Technician Charles was awarded the Civilian Employee of the First Quarter.

Public Safety Telecommunicators Rochelle Blankenship and Karis Waltman-Davis were recognized as the Telecommunicators of the Second Quarter.

Detective Cain recognized with a Certificate of Commendation

Officer Bautista was recognized with a Certificate of Commendation

Officers Thompson and Madise were recognized with a Certificate of Commendation.

Officer Ledbetter was recognized with a Certificate of Commendation.

Sergeant Loftin was recognized with a Certificate of Commendation.

Sergeant Grantham was recognized with the Meritorious Service Award for his leadership within the Criminal Investigations Division.

Detective Taschetta was recognized with the Meritorious Service Award for his investigation of a bitcoin fraud case that spanned the globe and resulted in the recovery of near to $400,000 for victims spanning five states.

Officers Bautista and Tomesgovich received the Pensacola Police Department Life Saving Award.

Lieutenant Patrick Bradley received the Chief’s Award for his visionary leadership in the reorganization and management of the Pensacola Police Communications Center.

Both Sergeant Greg Gomez and Lieutenant Dylan Stackpole were promoted at last night’s event. PPD chief Eric Randall said they both went through the promotion process within the department.

“We had several openings within the department,” Randall said. “We had a promotional process many, many months ago, which created an opportunity for people who deserved it to move up.”

Gomez was recently promoted to Sergeant and was also recently promoted to Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp, where he served as a Recon Marine for 13 years. Stackpole was promoted to Lieutenant and began his career with the PPD in 2004 and has served as Detective, SWAT Operator and Field Training Officer. Prior to his promotion to Lt., he was a Sgt., in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Several citizens were also honored Thursday night for their acts of heroism and bravery. Christopher Sams, a local Boy Scout master was presented the Pensacola Police Citizen’s Award for jumping in to provide help at risk to himself when he saw an officer that needed it. Topeka Robinson was also awarded the Citizen’s Award for jumping in to help a child in need.

“I think it is very important to highlight the work that has been done, not only from our police officers, but how law enforcement and the community collaborate together to resolve situations and to make Pensacola a safe place to live, work, raise a family and have a good time.”