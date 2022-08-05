PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his.
“It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our community,” Robinson said. “It makes you so proud of Pensacola and our police department. This was likely my final awards ceremony, so it was bittersweet. Thank you again for the service you provide our community and its citizens.”
Both Sergeant Greg Gomez and Lieutenant Dylan Stackpole were promoted at last night’s event. PPD chief Eric Randall said they both went through the promotion process within the department.
“We had several openings within the department,” Randall said. “We had a promotional process many, many months ago, which created an opportunity for people who deserved it to move up.”
Gomez was recently promoted to Sergeant and was also recently promoted to Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp, where he served as a Recon Marine for 13 years. Stackpole was promoted to Lieutenant and began his career with the PPD in 2004 and has served as Detective, SWAT Operator and Field Training Officer. Prior to his promotion to Lt., he was a Sgt., in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Several citizens were also honored Thursday night for their acts of heroism and bravery. Christopher Sams, a local Boy Scout master was presented the Pensacola Police Citizen’s Award for jumping in to provide help at risk to himself when he saw an officer that needed it. Topeka Robinson was also awarded the Citizen’s Award for jumping in to help a child in need.
“I think it is very important to highlight the work that has been done, not only from our police officers, but how law enforcement and the community collaborate together to resolve situations and to make Pensacola a safe place to live, work, raise a family and have a good time.”
