PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department honored one of their own Monday with a police procession for fallen police K9 Cino.

The 2-year-old German Shepherd passed away Saturday during an unexpected medical emergency while on duty.

“This is a very, very sad day,” Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said. “For the city, for the police department, and for our K9 team.”

According to PPD, K9 Cino had been a part of the agency since June. They said K9 Cino did everything from patrolling the streets, tracking evidence and suspects, and detecting narcotics.

His handler was officer Zach Harris.

They say Cino also took part in several demonstrations around the community.

“Our K9s are our partners and our officers as well that protect the community,” Randall said. “They are very dedicated and put their life on the line each and every day for the citizens of Pensacola and the greater Escambia County.”

Deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office also took part in Monday’s procession.

K9 Cino will be missed by many.

“These K9 partners are part of our family,” Randall said. “As you can see how heartbroken these officers are for losing one of our own.”

The Pensacola Police Department left parting words on their Facebook page:

“A trusted partner. A best friend. Good boy, Cino. We have the watch from here.”