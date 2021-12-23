Pensacola Police Department holds annual Kids’ Christmas Parties

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department held their annual Kids’ Christmas Parties for kids who officers have previously met and that have left an impact on them.

The PPD held two parties this year, one with Rally Pensacola, and one with First Baptist Church of Pensacola.

The police department took Christmas presents to kids that have been battling cancer with the help of Rally Pensacola. They also gave toys to about 50 kids at the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.

“Neither of these parties and none of these gifts would have been possible except for the incredible giving spirit of The Kugelman Family Foundation,” said the PPD in a post on Facebook. “Their generosity has allowed us to provide Christmas presents to hundreds of children throughout the years, and this year we added another 90 kids to that tally.”

The police department also sent a shout-out to their very own, Laura Mager, who helped wrapped all the gifts and make cookies for the kids.

The PPD also just held their ‘Shop with a Cop Event,” where eight children in the community were able to shop with a police officer for items on their Christmas wishlist.