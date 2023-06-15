PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People traveling around Pensacola Thursday may have seen police activity throughout downtown.

What they saw may have been the mock scenes created by the Pensacola Police Department to film a recruitment video.

The scenes depicted were a crime scene investigation, a high-speed chase and a SWAT situation. The department hopes the video will attract ideal candidates by showing the situations officers find themselves in on a daily basis

Pensacola Police Officer Mike Wood described the type of person they’re looking for. “Somebody that’s well disciplined. Somebody that wants to serve the public and make a difference in the city of Pensacola,” said Wood.

As the nation sees a shortage of police officers, the state-funded Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program hopes to attract officers from out of state. New and experienced officers who come to the Pensacola Police Department from out of state receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

The bonus program has seen success within PPD. The department has hired 14 officers through it.

“It’s not just the retention issue with the Pensacola Police Department,” said Wood. “You see this across the county. It’s difficult to find good qualified police officers and keep them.”

The salary for a patrol officer with PPD starts at around $44,000 and increases with experience. They also offer extra pay for off-duty work.

Those interested in joining the department can apply here.