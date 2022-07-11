PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City leaders and police plan to address security at Pensacola Police headquarters after a homeless man was accused of setting a Pensacola police patrol vehicle on fire Sunday.

Demon Blackmon, 43, is charged with several counts of arson. Police said Blackmon walked through an open gate at PPD headquarters to vandalize city property.

“The individual came onto the property with an accelerant. He poured the accelerant on three of our marked police vehicles. He set one of them on fire,” said Mike Wood, public information officer at PPD.

“Then, he went around to the north side of the building and poured an accelerant on an electrical panel and set that on fire as well. The parking lot is open so officers can get in and out of that parking lot quickly if they need to, but security measures at that parking lot are going to be reviewed.”

Total damages are unknown at this time, but police and city leaders said they plan to make changes to security around the police department after the incident to prevent issues in the future. A security plan has not been released at the time.

“I told (Police Chief Eric Randall) to do whatever he needs to secure it,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. “It’s unfortunate that you have to think about those things and people starting a fire on a police vehicle. It seems crazy but it certainly happens.”

Demon Blackmon

Blackmon remains in the Escambia County jail on a $190,000 bond. No motive has been released.