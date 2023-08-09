PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves and Police Chief Eric Randall spoke publicly for the first time since Friday’s arrests in a string of hate crimes.

Their message to the community – that hate will not be tolerated.

“We remain steadfast as your law enforcement agency. As your partner and collaborator to make sure that we thoroughly and aggressively investigate any and all acts in the community especially those that are spewed with hate and instill fear in the community,” said Chief Randall.

The hate crimes include bricks thrown into Jewish centers, and swastikas and graffiti on homes and businesses. These incidents put the community on edge for weeks.

Friday, police announced the arrests of 18-year-old Kessler Ferry and three minors, ages 15 to 17.

Chief Randall credits surveillance video, social media, and tips from the community for leading to the arrests.

“Our community was very instrumental in being astute and aware in being able to share information,” said Chief Randall. “You know if you see something you say something and that’s very instrumental in our community.”

As for the motive, Chief Randall believes the teens were trying to instill hate and fear in the community. Something Mayor DC Reeves said will not be tolerated.

“I can speak personally and say we’re not going to tolerate it and I hope that this is taken as seriously as possible and we pursue this to the fullest extent of the law,” said Mayor Reeves.

Officers with the Pensacola Police Department said more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.