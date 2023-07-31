PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating after five cases of anti-Semitic vandalism were discovered in Pensacola in just two weeks.

The incidents range from graffiti around the city to bricks being thrown into places of worship.

Pensacola Chief of Police Eric Randall had a message for whoever’s responsible.

“You’re not going to get away with this,” said Chief Randall. “We’re going to find you and we’re going to stop you, and working with our partners we’re going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

One of the most recent incidents sparking concern was graffiti found on the I-110 ramp near Gregory Street that was discovered Friday.

Prior to that, police discovered that two bricks were thrown through a window at Temple Beth El. That discovery came after a brick was thrown through the Pensacola Chabad Center on July 17.

Officers with the Pensacola Police Department said they’re working with state, local, and federal partners to find out who’s responsible, in addition to patrolling the area and working with citizens.

“We’re utilizing surveillance cameras, that’s always one of the greatest things we have in today’s society is camera footage. But a whole host of other tools from the law enforcement arena that we have,” said Chief Randall.

At Temple Beth El, they’re focusing on the positivity of the community coming together, rather than the hate.

“These acts of hatred are not indicative of Pensacola. They’re not indicative of Northwest Florida,” said Temple Beth El Rabbi Joel Fleecop. “This, thankfully, is very much the exception rather than the rule. The experience is the acts of kindness and love that we’ve been receiving since words of these incidents spread.”

Pensacola police said they’re looking for anyone with any information at all, to contact them at (850) 435-1965 or through Crime Stoppers at (850) 433- STOP.