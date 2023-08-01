PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Saturday’s shooting at the Northwoods Apartments makes 13 shootings in Pensacola this year, according to police.

Now, the Pensacola Police Department is discussing how they’re addressing the issue of gun violence.

“There’s no single recipe that’s going to solve the problem because every situation is different,” said Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall. “We have to tailor it to be individualized. Individuals, individual households, individual communities and individual neighbors as well.”

He said part of the solution is the city’s partnership with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and other organizations in the community.

Among their new tactics is ShotSpotter technology. The gunshot recognition technology is something other local agencies like Mobile Police are already using. That will go live later this year.

“We are always looking at new ways to combat gun violence,” said Chief Randall.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Randall addressed whether he thinks the crimes are gang-related.

“A lot of these kids that are involved in some of this gun violence and violent activities, they grew up together. They lived across the street from each other, they played football together, they went to school together. And then for some reason over time they became separate and they started to hangout with one group of people versus the next group of people. There’s no alliances,” said Chief Randall.

“One week you could be hanging out with this group, you get into it with that group, and the next week you’re hanging out with the group that you had a rival with.” Chief Randall added. “It’s more of a hybrid approach in today’s 21st century, gun violence as we look at it.”

Chief Randall also stated that Saturday’s apartment shooting may be connected to the deadly July 20th shooting on Creighton Road, but their investigation is ongoing.