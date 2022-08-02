UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) : 16-year-old found safe.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is currently searching for Gregory Trace Adkins, also known as Lukas Douglas.

PPD said Adkins, a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum, is missing from the area of Spanish Trail between Summit Blvd. and Langley. Police said he left home on his bicycle around 3 p.m., and was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, riding west on Creighton from Spanish Trail around the Gull Point Community Center.

Adkins is 5-foot-11, approximately 160 lbs., with blues eyes and light brown hair. Police said he may be wearing a black jacket and a jersey as a shirt. They said he should be riding a black beach cruiser-style bicycle and wearing a bicycle helmet.

If you have any information in regards to Douglas’ whereabouts, please call 911, or 850-435-1845.