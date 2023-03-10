PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday morning members of the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program were monitoring Bayou Texar. They take their findings and work to protect our waterways through data collection, education and restoration.

One of the things the organization is working on is restoring oyster reefs. Oysters are one of the most crucial populations for the health of our waterways, yet they’re a depleting resource in Pensacola Bay.

“By doing things like putting out hard surfaces they require to reproduce and grow on that can help them get a head start,” said Logan McDonald, community outreach coordinator for PPBEP. “That is so important for things like our fisheries. If you like seafood, whether it’s oysters or other fish, they’re dependent on the habitat. They also help clean our waterways.”

The Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program is also encouraging people to make small changes that can protect our watersheds.

“Watch what you’re pouring down your drains,” said McDonald. “So don’t pour fat oil and grease down your drains that can clog our septic and sewer systems. Maintaining your septic systems if you have one. If you’re someone that likes to go boating you can watch for our seagrass beds by wearing polarized sunglasses that will help you see those areas. It’s really hard to restore them so we want to protect them up front.”

The organization has secured $7 million in state and federal grants for projects and education to restore and maintain waterways in our community.

They hope to educate the youth on the species and environment that’s right in their backyard.

The organization looking for volunteers to get involved in outreach and other cleanup projects in the community.