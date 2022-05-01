PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident at Maritime Park on W Main Street. That’s south of Blue Wahoo’s Stadium. Pensacola Police tell us a vehicle was pulling an innertube in the park’s pond when the tube laned in the parking lot with a man on board.

The man died at the scene. We’re told the driver was in police custody for questioning. We will keep you updated as we learn more. Pensacola Police responded to this incident at about 7:30 Saturday night. It’s not clear what happened that led to the death. We hope to learn more from PPD later today.