PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida parent was surprised after finding out his son must consent to random drug screenings to join the book club at his school in Escambia County.

Aaron Rayner’s son is a 6th grade student at Ferry Pass Middle School. He brought a form home two weeks ago that states he must sign it acknowledging he will consent to random drug screenings.

“The selection for random screenings will be performed on a weekly basis,” Rayner said. “I was in the Army for seven years. We did urinalysis on a quarterly basis. This is a school district doing it on a weekly basis. That’s necessary?”

WKRG News 5 reached out to the Escambia County School District with questions and was referred to the district’s drug testing policy. It said all students must consent to random drug tests if they are involved in sports, clubs, extracurricular activities or if they drive to and park on campus.

“I think it’s an absolute waste of money,” Rayner said. “We have a shortage of bus drivers, shortage of teachers in this county.”

Rayner said he’s not ready to sign the form yet. He has a lot of questions about the lab performing the screenings and the data being collected.

“I’m not very comfortable,” he said. “There’s a couple things I need to know. Number one, who has this data? Where’s it going? Do they dispose of it? Are they allowed to hold onto it? Can they sell it? There’s a lot of things I need to know.”

He came here from Colorado so he’s not used to this but he thinks in some cases, it might be necessary.

“I understand maybe at high school there might be a place for this but 6th grade book club, chess club, Christian club is not the place,” he said.

Rayner is also concerned because he said his son won’t be able to attend his Spring band concert because of this which could affect his final grade.