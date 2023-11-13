PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Opera will present a free show at noon Tuesday.

The monthly series, known as “Brown Bag Opera,” will feature Jan Miller Studio Artists performing a “concert of arias and musical theatre tunes,” according to a news release.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and you can bring lunch into the Pensacola Opera Center. The center is located at 75 S. Tarragona St.

Upcoming events include “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day” and “Opera Al Fresco,” all coming to Pensacola in 2024.

