PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department put smiles on the faces of over 20 families in the community Wednesday. The department provided families, that may be in need of some extra help, with Christmas presents at their 15th annual Christmas party.

“We’re able to do this for families that officers have met over the past year, that have made an impact on the officer in one way or another. This is a great day, lots of smiles in here. It’s a great day to be a Pensacola Police Officer,” said Mike Wood of the Pensacola Police Department.

The dozens of presents opened Wednesday were provided by Pensacola’s Finest Foundation and the Kugelman Family Foundation, two nonprofit organizations.

Even Santa made an appearance for the kids, and police say it’s an event they look forward to each year.

“It’s been nothing but smiles. Not only the kids, but the parents too, and the officers. Every officer in here’s got a smile on their face. So it’s a good day, it’s a day that we look forward to every year,” said Wood.

The annual party is hosted so that everyone in the community has a Merry Christmas.

“Events like these that our police department put on, for these amazing kids, is one of those ways to say ‘hey we come together as a community, we come together as a team to make Pensacola special,” said Mayor D.C. Reeves.