ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Pensacola Police Department has been awarded the country’s highest award for public safety officers. Officer Anthony Giorgio was presented the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Nine police officers and six firefighters from all across the United States were given this award in recognition of their acts of bravery. In a Facebook post made by the Pensacola Police Department, the award, “recognizes extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

Officer Giorgio was given this award for his role in saving four children and an adult from riptides on Mother’s Day in 2021. While addressing the award recipients, President Biden said, “You’re the heart and soul, and the very spine of this country and your communities. Each one of you from small town departments to big cities, you’re cut from the same cloth. You possess the selflessness, that’s really hard to explain. A rare commitment to your neighbors and your fellow Americans, an unusual bravery that inspires everyone.”