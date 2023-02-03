PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re looking to get out for a walk Saturday and help a good cause, you’ll want to be in downtown Pensacola.

There will be a 2K Benefit Walk for the non-profit organization “There is Hope.” They help people struggling with addiction and homelessness. The organization hopes the money raised will be enough to keep their doors open.

Caleb Houston is the founder of “There is Hope” and “Huts 4 Our Friends.” He has tried to get federal funding that the City of Pensacola distributed to local organizations but he didn’t qualify. He’s now at risk of losing the building they operate out of on North Davis Highway because they are behind on rent payments.

“We’ve got a great outpouring of support from the community,” Houston said. “Individuals that believe in what we are doing and so, I believe that’s what going to give us the push we need for the funding we need to continue our efforts.”

There’s a $25 entry fee for the walk which includes a meal ticket. They will have up to 20 vendors including some food trucks and they’ll be selling raffle tickets.

“If you don’t want to walk and you want to participate in the festivities and the atmosphere, you can pay a $5 donation and we’re gonna have raffles,” said Janas Marlow, Administrative Director for “There is Hope.” There’s all kinds of raffles out there.”

Registration for the walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Seville Square near the corner of Government and Adams Street. The walk starts at 11 a.m.