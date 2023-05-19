PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A recent report from U.S. News and World Report has named Pensacola as the 28th best place to live in the United States.

Pensacola received an overall rating of 6.5 out of 10. Cities named to the list were ranked on multiple criteria including quality of life index, value index, desirability index and job market index.

The quality of life index is used to measure how happy residents are in their daily lives. Value index measures how comfortably people can afford to live in the city. The desireabiliy index represents the percentage of people that want to live in Pensacola. Pensacola’s job market strength is measured in the job market index.

Not only was Pensacola ranked 28th in Best Places to Live, the city was also ranked high in three other reports including:

Ranked 3rd in Best Places to Retire

Ranked 6th in Best Places to Live in Florida

Ranked 17th in Safest Places to Live

The Pensacola metro population is 503,173, according to the report.