PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in jail after being charged with murder.

41-year-old Jeremy McConnico was booked into the Escambia County Jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is accused of killing a man on March 23, 2022 on Massachusetts Avenue near Hollywood Avenue.

Investigators said McConnico has been a suspect for a while but they had to wait until he was released from federal custody before they could extradite him to Escambia County.