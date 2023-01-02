Creator of Sacred Hart, Elrico Tunstall talks to actors Favor, LaMonica Lewis and Erial McDonald on the last day of filming.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After premiering his brainchild, “Sacred,” in November, Elrico Tunstall’s production was greenlit for a six-part drama to be streamed on NBC Peacock in 2023.

Tunstall said there were many options on the table, including Netflix, HBO Max and BET but turned them down because he didn’t want to move production anywhere else.

“I wanted my actors to be able to roll out of bed and come to work, returning to their families at the end of the day,” Tunstall said. “This production is going to benefit the area as a whole, while also shining a positive light on what Pensacola has to offer.”

Tunstall said his main goal is to be a motivational force, with hopes “Sacred” will inspire other film and TV productions to explore Pensacola as an option. He also wants to encourage youngsters to set goals and achieve them.

A casting call for the six-part series will be held this Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m., until 6 p.m., at the Cobb Center at 601 East Mallory Street in Pensacola.