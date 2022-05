PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city is moving forward with plans for its first outdoor skate park.

The park will be called the Blake Doyle Community Park just south of the police department under Interstate 110.

The city council met Monday as the Community Redevelopment Agency and approved a budget increase of $380,000 for the skate park. The city council at its regular meeting Thursday will still have to vote to approve the $2 million construction contract to build the park.