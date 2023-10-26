PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother who threw her newborn babies on the ground will not serve any prison time after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

21-year-old Trinity Crenshaw was charged with aggravated child abuse in 2021. A witness said she intentionally threw her two-week-old babies to the ground while she was arguing with their father.

Crenshaw was scheduled to go to trial this month but instead pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of child abuse.

A judge sentenced her to 18 months of community control which means she can only leave her house to go to certain places. After that, she’ll serve 36 months of probation.

She must also obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations, complete a parenting class, attend all mental health appointments, and undergo random alcohol and drug testing.