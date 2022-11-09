OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Joshua Kreiser was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 98 and Timberlake on Dec. 30, 2020.

Almost two years later, his mother , Ida, works to honor her son with different charity events while fighting for justice.

“I want to see the person arrested,” said Ida Kreiser. “I want to tell that person why did you leave my son in the middle of Highway 98. I forgive you, you cannot bring my baby back, but you need to confess to what you did.”

Joshua’s case was handed over to the State Attorney’s Office, and Ida said she has been waiting for them to press changers.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the State Attorney’s Office in Okaloosa County, but has not heard back.

Since the accident, Ida’s mission has been to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. Ida pays to keep a street light on in the area of where her son was killed. A light she thinks could have prevented the accident.

“I want to see laws that are stronger,” said Idea. “I want to see the community stop with the violence. But unless you get people behind you it doesn’t help. I’m just one mother”

Its giving back to that helps Ida cope with the death of her son. Wednesday’s blood drive collected enough blood to save 30 lives.

“For one, it helps others,” said Ida. “For two, it honors my Joshua.”