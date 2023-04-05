PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Kim McMahon’s family experienced first hand the power of organ donation. Kim received donor tissue in a spinal fusion surgery, and at the age of 16, her son William’s liver was failing and was in need of a transplant.

“We were airlifted out of Pensacola to Shands Hospital down in Gainesville,” said McMahon. “By the time we got there he was on Life Support and they said he’s got 24 hours to live if he doesn’t get a liver transplant.”

William did get a transplant. But after what seemed like a successful surgery, they learned that his new kidney was failing and he would need another.

Like many others, Kim lost her son while on the transplant waiting list.

“As a mom to watch your son die and know that there was nothing you could do it was truly overwhelming,” said McMahon.

Just one organ donor can save up to nine lives. During the month of April, Donate Life Month, LifeNet Health is encouraging people to become organ, eye or tissue donors.

“We are encouraging the community to register as donors so that they can make an impact for the over 100,000 Americans that are currently on the waitlist, waiting for that life saving gift of donation,” said Kolo Wilkinson of LifeNet Health.

After seeing grieving parents in the hospital forced with making the decision of whether or not their loved ones will be organ donors, Kim is spreading the importance of having that conversation now.

“I thought this is a terrible time to first start talking about it,” said McMahon. “I thought of the children that were there dying. I thought of those mothers and fathers that I saw in the hall crying, trying to make a decision and I thought this is something that we need to sit as a family make the decision. Just one time.”

By spreading awareness and advocating for organ donation, Kim’s mission is to keep the ‘circle of life’ going.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize,” said McMahon. “They just think that if you need an organ then it’s there, and it’s not.”

You can sign up to be a donor at the DMV or by going to RegisterMe.org.