ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the 29-year-old possibly broke his child’s nose.

Joshua Kelsey Abrams, 29, was charged with child abuse on Oct. 19.

Deputies said they were dispatched for a child abuse call on Sept. 21. They said the reporting party provided pictures of the victim and they saw bruising on the right side of the victim’s face, extending into the hairline. Deputies said they also saw the right eye bruised and swollen, additional bruising to the left upper thigh, right lower butt cheek, left lower butt cheek and small bruising to the left forearm, left thigh and left side of the back.

In the arrest report, the reporting party said she interviewed the victim and the victim said Abrams hit him, tapping his face twice with an open hand.

Abrams said he did not know how the bruising occurred and the victim bruises easily. The other parent of the child said the victim could have either fell out of bed or slept on toys underneath his pillow and hasn’t been crying more than usual, according to the arrest report.

A CT scan was performed, according to deputies, and it came back positive for physical abuse with possible nasal fracture.

Abrams was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.