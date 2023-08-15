PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is frustrated as the city faces obstacles in creating a children’s resource center.

The city submitted an application for a $3.5 million grant to purchase and renovate the Lakeview Activity Center near Baptist Hospital and turn it into a children’s resource center.

The Escambia Children’s Trust, who awards the grant, is now seeking an opinion from the state Attorney General to see if it’s legal.

Mayor Reeves said during his weekly news conference Tuesday that the city is now being asked questions that should’ve been answered already.

“I feel like this has been 9 months of spinning our wheels,” Reeves said. “We are now being presented in an email yesterday with seven bullet points of conversations that frankly should’ve taken place months ago. These are questions about would we be willing to lease it. Would we be willing to do X, Y, and Z.”

If it’s approved, the children’s center will offer a pediatric clinic as well as mental health and addiction services.