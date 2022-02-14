PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola mayor said Monday he’s still unsure if the city council will approve starting an electric utility.

There were two protests last week outside city hall. Thousands of people have signed a petition saying their Florida Power and Light bills are double and triple what they normally are this time of year.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said the franchise agreement between the City of Pensacola and Florida Power and Light ended a few years ago and if they sign another agreement, that will lock them in for decades. He said right now, it’s best to continue on a month-to-month basis but he doesn’t think the city should start its own utility at this time. He said with the current labor and supply shortage, it would be too costly for the city.

“This certainly is emotional but emotion does not lead us to good decisions,” Mayor Robinson said. “I think we have to look at things and evaluate and ask ourselves critical questions. I think all of us would generally say, if we asked those questions, we don’t want to pay anything higher. So again, at this particular time, I don’t see anything that points me in the direction that says this is a favorable time for the City of Pensacola to get involved.”

When it comes to starting its own electric utility, the council had a workshop to discuss paying $30,000 to do a feasibility study. They’ve not voted to move forward with that study.

City officials say there’s no guarantee starting an electric utility would lower bills for residents. The city could also decide to put it on a referendum and let residents decide.

A group called Pensacola For Public Power has been leading protests to push for the feasibility study.