PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola mayor said Monday he’s against a salary increase for the next mayor and proposed another way to spend the money.

The city council voted 5-2 to approve raising the salary from $100,000 to $134,000 a year. Councilmembers said the mayor position hasn’t had a pay raise since 2010 and this would adjust for inflation.

This would put the salary at the same level as similar cities but Mayor Grover Robinson said he would rather see the money go to city employees to get some workers up to the new minimum wage.

“I think investing in our team and what they do, that’s where the rubber meets the road,” said Robinson. “They’re going to be the ones out there taking care of the business and getting stuff done. So I think it’s much better for us to do investment in, how we can invest in them and the team.”

Robinson is not running for re-election this year so this will affect the next mayor. The city council will need to approve it again later this month on Thursday, Aug. 18.