PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The City of Pensacola is preparing for a new mayor and administration to take over next week.

Mayor Grover Robinson is reflecting on his past four years in office and 16 years total in elected office. Robinson said he’s proud of accomplishments made during challenging times. He said only about half of his term was “normal” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Sally and the local protests against racial injustice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Robinson decided to not run for re-election this year and he said he’s finished with elected office. He said he’ll likely have another job in about 10 months but he hasn’t announced yet what that will be.

“I want to be involved still in helping the community do better,” Robinson said. “I just don’t know that I necessarily want to do elected office. I’ve done it. It’s been good. I’m ready to move on and do something else but I’ve never said I would not serve the community in some capacity.”

Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves will take office next Tuesday. He will be sworn in during a special city council meeting.