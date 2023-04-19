PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is asking city council to pass an ordinance which would re-define restaurants making it easier to open a restaurant and serve alcohol.

“The city, to this point, has used the same state definition of a 151 seats and serving 51 percent food for us to define them locally in our code as a restaurant so we’re lowering that number,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said.

This proposal would lower the threshold to 25 seats to be a restaurant. It would allow businesses to use the traditional bar liquor license if they also have a restaurant license which means more businesses will be able to serve liquor because right now, only one bar per block is allowed.

“That is what I think is an opportunity for us to really modernize how we define our small businesses in the community,” Reeves said.

The ordinance would also ban bottle clubs which are BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) and often stay open later than other bars. Right now, there are no bottle clubs in the city. The most recent was Pelican’s Nest which closed its doors after five people were shot there last summer.

“We don’t necessarily need bottle clubs that are open until 3, 4, 5 in the morning,” Reeves said. “We know that those have had policing issues in the past and take a lot of our resources at night.”

The city council will vote on the ordinance at its regular meeting Thursday, April 27.