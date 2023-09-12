PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is looking to demolish a city owned gym to make room for more attainable housing.

An assessment showed the Malcolm Yonge Center has major structural damage and mold inside. Lighthouse Private Christian Academy was leasing the building from the city, but it’s been closed since March.

It would cost about $1 million to get the building safe for people to use and it would cost even more to refurbish it, according to Mayor D.C. Reeves.

Reeves wants to build workforce housing on the property at 10th Avenue and East Jackson Street.

“We have police officers; we have firefighters; we have teachers in this community who can’t afford to live in this community, and so we pay them a wage of which they can’t afford to live in the city that they protect or that they enrich,” Reeves said.

The city is now getting quotes to see how much the demolition will cost.