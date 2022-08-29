PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, these last weeks in office will be focusing on projects they are already working on, not creating new ones.

During his weekly press conference, Robinson congratulated mayor-elect D.C. Reeves on his win last week and said they are working closely to make a smooth transition.

“We want to ensure that there is as smooth a transition as possible for the city and citizens,” said Robinson. “I’m excited to work with him as we move forward, and I wish him the best during his term as mayor.”

Despite some objections here and there, Robinson said the vast majority of the citizens are wanting the council to move forward in the things they are doing.

“I thought there were two candidates that were very focused on what we had done in a very positive and collaborative way,” said Robinson. “Then I think there were two candidates that were focused in a more ‘anti’ position and I was glad to see that those that focused along the lines of what we have been doing here as an administration were successful. We are excited to see that going forward and we’ll be looking to work with the new elected mayor as we move forward so he is able to hit the ground running when he takes over in November.”

With 12 weeks left in office, Robinson said there are several projects that he wants to finish.

“I don’t think we are going to pick up any new issues at this point,” said Robinson. “I think those will be picked up by the new administration, but I think we still have things that we have been working on.”

Going forward, Robinson said he encouraged Reeves to participate in weekly management meetings with city departments in October, something Robinson said he didn’t get to do when he was elected to office.

“I think it will be good for them to see what is going on, understand what we are doing and allow them to see how things have worked,” said Robinson. “To allow him to get a look at what’s going on will be important for him, and for our team, as well. They will get a chance to get to learn a little more about him and what he’s looking for and I think it will be advantageous to everyone. I think it will make it a lot better for all citizens. Even if we had a runoff, we were already planning to have these meetings with both candidates because I think it is important for both of them to be a part of it. We ended up knowing who the winner is, but clearly, after my experience, I wanted to be more focused on how we provide a better position for whoever is coming in.”

Robinson said the biggest issue moving forward is going to be the proposed $347.7 million budget.

“I think we need to get that pulled together,” said Robinson. “I think it continues to show the things we’ve been doing and what we’ve been able to create. We didn’t really have to do any increase in taxes because land values have increased and provided us a sustainable opportunity for growth and it has really allowed us to reinvest in our own people, which is what we continue to do.”

Some other projects Robinson mentioned he is going to focus on are the Community Maritime Park and trying to receive a grant for the Port of Pensacola.