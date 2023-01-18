PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has selected 10 individuals to serve as the Miraflores Burial Ground Study Community Advisory Group, which will assist the city in the assessment and future commemoration of Miraflores Park.

In June 2021, a group of Boy Scouts found human remains during a cleanup at Miraflores Park. Their findings led to the discovery of what was once an African American and Creole cemetery.

Reeves announced last Tuesday at his weekly news conference that the remains were determined to be more than 75 years old.

The city is now exploring options for a ground penetrating radar and a non-invasive survey to determine if any other unmarked burials are located below ground.

The members of the Community Advisory Group are:

Barbara Albrecht, Coastal Communities Coordinator for the University of West Florida, Director of the Panhandle Watershed Alliance

Teniadé Broughton, District 5 City Council Member, President of the John Sunday Society

Rand Hicks, Parks and Recreation Board Chairman

Angela Kyle, Vice President of Sustainability Business Development at JLL, Mayoral Transition Team Focus Area Leader for Strategic Planning

Michelle MacNeil, Principal at Architectural Affairs

Allison Patton, District 6 City Council Member

Margo Stringfield, Research Associate for the UWF Archaeology Institute

Bianca Villegas, Planning Board member

Lonnie Wesley, Pastor of Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, Mayoral Transition Team Focus Area Leader for Citizen Engagement

Dr. Lusharon Wiley, Vice President of Corporate Culture at Innisfree Hotels, Mayoral Transition Team Focus Area Leader for Employee Engagement & Culture

The city said in a release they will be working with the Community Advisory Group, partners and community stakeholders as the study moves forward and research continues at the site.

The Miraflores Burial Ground Study Community Advisory Group will operate in the Sunshine (Florida Statute 286.011,) with all meetings publicly advertised, open to the public, and minutes taken.

The first meeting of the advisory group has not yet been scheduled.