PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on Friday while closing a drug house, according to ECSO.

The ECSO SWAT Team and Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant on the 500 block of Amber Street.

After conducting search warrants that lead to arrests, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office leaves a sign that reads, “This Drug House is Closed Courtesy of Sheriff Chip W. Simmons and the Escambia County Narcotics Unit” (Photo courtesy ECSO).

The conducted search warrant resulted in the arrests of Charles Roley, 42, and Ashley Deleon, 45.

Roley is charged with the possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, and possession of drug equipment.

Deleon was arrested on outstanding warrants from Alabama, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

