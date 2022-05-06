PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man left the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee $930,000 richer after claiming the top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game. The man chose to take his winnings as a lump sum.

When Lotto officials asked winner Ralph Cole what he was going to do with his winnings, he said “I’m going to get a Harley,” according to a Lotto news release. Cole’s granddaughter wasn’t sure about the motorcycle idea, but according to the Lotto, she embraced his next idea.

“Actually, I’m going to fix up my wife’s old Mustang,” Cole said, according to the release. “It’s beautiful, bright yellow, and she loves it.”

Cole bought the ticket from a Circle K on Barrancas Avenue in Pensacola. The store will get a $2,000 commission for selling the prize scratch-off.

Scratch-offs account for about 75% of the Florida Lottery’s ticket sales, according to the news release. Scratch-offs generated more than $1.3 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-21.