PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is $820,000 richer after purchasing a $50 scratch-off ticket.

Christopher Banks, 52, claimed the million-dollar prize from the 500X THE CASH game at the Florida Lottery’s Pensacola District Office, according to a news release. Banks chose to collect his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Banks bought the winning ticket at the Publix on University Parkway in Pensacola. Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The game’s top prize is $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The odds of winning the game are 1 in 4.5.