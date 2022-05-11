PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man won $1 million from a Scratch off ticket he bought at a Murphy USA gas station.

Todd Haylock, 60, bought the winning ticket for $5 at a gas station off Creighton Road in Pensacola. Haylock claimed his winnings Wednesday, May 11 in a “lump-sum payment of $890,000,” according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Haylock won the 50X THE CASH prize, and the ticket seller received a $2,000 bonus commission, according to the release. A little over two weeks ago, a Mobile man won $1 million when he bought a scratch-off ticket at Publix in Pensacola.

Haylock’s winning ticket

About 75% of the ticket sales produce more than $1.3 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the release. The funds are used to send students to college through the Bright Future Scholarship Program.