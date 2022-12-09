PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola sex offender who ran from police by climbing a radio tower will be sentenced next month.

A jury found Richard Heighton guilty of failling to comply with sex offender registration laws. He was convicted of rape and sexual assault in Tennessee in 1984.

Police said Heighton climbed a radio tower near Palafox and Jordan Streets as they tried to serve an arrest warrant in 2020. He stayed up there for more than six hours before coming down late in the night.

Heighton will be sentenced January 26th.