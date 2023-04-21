PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola sex offender who fled police by climbing a radio tower in 2020 was sentenced to more than 20 years in State prison on Thursday, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Richard Heighton guilty of failing to comply with sex offender registration laws in 2022.

Heighton was convicted of rape and sexual assault in Tennessee in 1984. He was also previously convicted of failure to register in Baker County, Fla., for which he served 10 years in prison.

Police said Heighton climbed a radio tower near Palafox and Jordan Streets as they tried to serve an arrest warrant in 2020. He stayed up there for more than six hours before coming down late in the night.