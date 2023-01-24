ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After finding a Pensacola man in the woods while responding to a domestic violence situation, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were told if they tried to arrest the man, he would blow up a house and the surrounding area. That man is now in jail.

Craig Bryant, 54, was charged with two counts of aggravated stalking, violating a domestic violence injunction, crime of terrorism and resisting arresting.

On Monday, Jan. 23, a woman came to the sheriff’s office to report a domestic violence injunction violation. She told deputies Bryant had called her twice that day while she was at work. She told deputies she was scared and worried about physical harm from Bryant.

While in the interview, a call came into Dispatch saying Bryant was at the victim’s house. The victim told deputies Bryant made a comment to her a few days earlier that he was going to shoot a gun into the air and wait for cops to arrive and “end it all.”

The victim then received a call from Bryant who said he needed the code to the garage to get a shower. Since deputies knew there were other deputies in route, they told the victim to tell Bryant she would be there in a few minutes. Deputies said they then heard Bryant tell the victim not to go into the backyard because he “knew a demolitions guy,” and that he rigged the back gate just in case she was going to surprise him.

Dispatch told deputies on the way to the residence that Bryant was observed on the property of the residence through a live video camera. Deputies ran a records check on Bryant and saw he had an active domestic violence injunction.

After searching the area, deputies said they found Bryant in the woods. According to the arrest report, deputies gave Bryant multiple commands to come out of the woods. The report claims Bryant told deputies if they advanced toward him he would “blow up the house and the whole surrounding area with explosives he had set up.” Bryant said he had wired the back gate to the residence with explosives and if anyone entered, he would detonate them, according to the report.

While attempting to negotiate with Bryant, deputies said Bryant made several statements about the explosives being on a timer and would update how much time deputies had left until the explosives would be set off.

Deputies said they did not see any signs of explosives in the backyard of the residence, so multiple deputies entered into the woods to apprehend Bryant. They said a brief struggle happened, but Bryant was eventually apprehended.

The victim told deputies he had seen Bryant on the property on his live camera, which is when he contacted the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

Bryant was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $106,000 bond.