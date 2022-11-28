ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man who was accused of stabbing a former coworker in the face multiple times has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson sentenced Ernest Lamar Finklea to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft of a Firearm and Criminal Mischief.

On May 22, 2021, Finklea punched and stabbed the victim several times and told the victim, “I will kill you.” Before stealing the victim’s car and fleeing the scene, Finklea also smashed the victim’s cell phone and Apple Watch and stole the victim’s handgun, wallet and car keys.

After being released from the hospital and getting his phone repaired, the victim found Finklea’s Facebook account was logged in on the victim’s phone. The victim was able to view messages, sent by Finklea, driving the victim’s car and holding the victim’s gun.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney John Bennett Traylor prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.