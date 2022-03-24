PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is wanted for questioning only by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO posted on Facebook Thursday, March 23, Tawaun Ladaryl Mallety Sr., 48, is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday night on March 23. The homicide happened in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they have any information on the homicide that can help in the investigation or where Mallety could be located you are asked to call them at 850-436-9620 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.