Pensacola man wanted for 3 counts of attempted homicide, possibly armed and dangerous

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who is considered armed and dangerous.

Traekese Calhoun, 19, is wanted for three counts of attempted homicide for a shooting that happened May 4 at the 30-block of Besma Drive. Calhoun is one of three suspects who may be connected to the crime.

On May 5, Deputies arrested Jayshawn Wendell Jackson, 18, and charged him with three counts of attempted homicide, possessing a weapon as a felon and firing a weapon in public or residential property.

Jayshawn Wendell Jackson

Deputies believe Jackson, Calhoun and a third suspect got into an argument with three others about personal property that went missing, according to an arrest report.

The victims told deputies Jackson pulled out a gun, pointed it upwards and fired shots into the sky before shooting them. All three victims were taken to a hospital, and one may need a leg amputation because of the gunshot wound.

Deputies found a car they believed was used to drive away from the scene. Deputies also found weapons inside the car that may have been used in the shooting. Almost two months after the shooting, investigators identified Calhoun as the second suspect. Currently, it is not known who the third suspect is.

If you have any information about Calhoun’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.