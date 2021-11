PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after using Facebook to lure a girl to have sex with him, according to police.

DeQuan Lanier was 26 and the victim was 16 years old at the time.

Investigators say Lanier first started talking to the girl through Facebook, then it moved to text messages. Lanier traveled several times to meet the girl and he supplied marijuana, according to police.

Lanier was released from jail on a $66,000 bond.