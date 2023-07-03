PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man reached a plea deal with prosecutors Monday just before his murder trial was expected to begin.

Iris Jenkins shot and killed Michael Yeldon as Yeldon was driving outside Attucks Court Apartments in August 2021. Yeldon had two other men in the car. Pensacola police say one of those passengers had been fighting with Jenkins recently.

Jenkins previously pleaded not guilty and jury selection was scheduled for Monday, July 3rd. Instead, Jenkins will face a lighter sentence because of the plea deal and the State Attorney’s office will not prosecute an “aggravated assault” charge against him.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. A judge will sentence Jenkins on August 24.