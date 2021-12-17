Pensacola man stabs man in face at bar, sentenced to 50 years in prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he violated his probation and stabbed a man several times in his face and head last year.

Kadeem Lamar Phillips was sentenced by a Florida circuit judge to 50 years in prison after he violated his probation for an armed robbery that happened back in 2011.

Phillips began his probationary sentence in January of 2020 after he finished his 10-year prison sentence.

Phillips violated his probation on Dec. 5, 2020 after he stabbed a man at the Islander Beach Bar in Pensacola. The man was stabbed several times in his head, face, chest and arm.

Phillips was later arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery.

Assistant State Attorney Alexander Liebmann was the prosecutor for Phillips’ trial.

Liebmann argued that Phillips’ violent criminal history warranted a longer sentence to protect the community, resulting in the 50-year sentence.