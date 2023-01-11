ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the March 2021 shooting death of Clarence Allard.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Anthony George Brown, II, to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections. An Escambia County jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder on Dec. 14.

Anthony Brown and Kenneth Preston are accused of killing Clarence Allard during the course of a robbery that took place at 97 Garfield Drive. The murder occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on March 4, 2021, when the victim was outside in his carport area. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was able to solve this crime using video from the residence and a business in the area.

At the time of the homicide, Brown was on felony probation for six different cases. Judge Simon heard the evidence presented and found that Brown had violated conditions of his probation.

One man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder and robbery. Riley Adair Smith was sentenced after he planned to rob and murder Clarence Allard with two other men. On March 3 of 2021, Smith sent a text message to Kenneth Preston “implying she knew of someone that could be robbed,” according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Smith later met up with Preston and Anthony Brown before the robbery happened. On March 4, Preston drove Brown to Allard’s neighborhood at Garfield Drive. Brown was dropped off a few houses down from Allard’s home. Brown then walked up to the home where he shot and killed Allard while he was standing in the carport.

Preston was sentenced back in December to 20 years in prison after he pleaded to accessory after the fact of felony murder while engaged in robbery with a firearm.

Assistant State Attorney Molly Snyder prosecuted Brown for his violations of probation and Judge Simon sentenced Brown to a total of sixty-five years state prison that is to be served consecutive to his life sentence.

The homicide investigation was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Alvin “Trey” Myers on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden.